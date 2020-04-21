Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Honeywell International makes up 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average of $166.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

