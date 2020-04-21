Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Kimberly Clark makes up about 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

