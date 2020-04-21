Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,274 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.