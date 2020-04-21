Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. United Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

