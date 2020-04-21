Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

