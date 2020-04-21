easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Shares of EJTTF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. 7,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.73.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

