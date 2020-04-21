Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.89. 2,178,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,286. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.