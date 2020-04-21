Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

In other Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $55,517.42. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $250,115.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

