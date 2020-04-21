EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETX)

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get EATON VANCE MUN/SHS alerts:

NYSE:ETX opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.