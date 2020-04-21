Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.