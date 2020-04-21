EDC Blockchain Market Cap Achieves $15.26 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $3,675.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033287 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047327 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,957.71 or 1.00858979 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000755 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000542 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.