Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 719,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,967. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

