Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 195.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,239 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.14. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

