Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,401 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $128.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.