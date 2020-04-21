Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown University bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,467,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,776,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 315,147 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,478,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,434,461. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

