Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $30.48 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 743.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,580 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $30,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,843,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 498,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,608,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,215,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,968,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.70. 3,250,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,910. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

