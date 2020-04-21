Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.