Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.70. 10,681,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

