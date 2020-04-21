Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,968,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

