Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.74 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. Cerner comprises 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after buying an additional 128,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.25. 2,074,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,802. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.