Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84,011 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.54. 4,729,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.