Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

CRM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.76. 4,682,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.84, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average of $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

