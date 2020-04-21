Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.