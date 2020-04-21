Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,432 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,215,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

