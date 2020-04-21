Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.13. 19,268,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,901,906. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.74. The company has a market cap of $539.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TH Data Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

