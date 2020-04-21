Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.64. 2,240,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,138. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

