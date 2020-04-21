Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.91.

EW stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.03. 848,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

