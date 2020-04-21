Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.12.

EA traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,704. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

