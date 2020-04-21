Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.84. Element Solutions shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 86,226 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
