Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.84. Element Solutions shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 86,226 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

