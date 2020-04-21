Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 4th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,051 shares during the period. Emcor Group comprises 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.27% of Emcor Group worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 321,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

