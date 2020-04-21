Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,696. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

