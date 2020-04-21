Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,696. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.