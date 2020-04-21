Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

ENR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 318.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,706,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after acquiring an additional 306,913 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $13,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 224,607 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

