Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Down 3.1%

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 2,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

EFOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 1.13% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

