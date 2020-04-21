Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EPD traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,824,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

