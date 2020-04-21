Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 59.1% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 248,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 92,390 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 81.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.54. 4,729,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.