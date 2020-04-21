EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $84.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,858. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $11,734,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

