Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $24.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $670.75. The stock had a trading volume of 519,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,073. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $440.72 and a 1-year high of $696.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total value of $697,904.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

