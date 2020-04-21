Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:EQX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,693,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

