Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 162.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of EQX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.25. 1,918,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.30.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

