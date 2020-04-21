Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. 129,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye acquired 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom acquired 6,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

