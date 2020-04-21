Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at SunTrust Banks

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,036. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

