Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $6.68 on Tuesday, hitting $161.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

