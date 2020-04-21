Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,020,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,144. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,662 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,365. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Etsy by 78.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 439.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $157,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

