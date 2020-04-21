Everus (EVR) Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Everus has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $398.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everus has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $33.94 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.11 or 0.04524345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014493 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,738,136 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

