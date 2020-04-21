Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Down 2.8%

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.47, approximately 789,724 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,674,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exantas Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

The company has a current ratio of 223.49, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. Analysts predict that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.80%.

In related news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

