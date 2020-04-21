Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 122,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

