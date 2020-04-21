Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.92. 3,786,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after buying an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

