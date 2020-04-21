Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $1,045,166.70 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 46,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,045,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,844,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $459,225.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $156,675.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $67,575.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $162,000.00.

Fastly stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,422. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.