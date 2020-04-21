Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires Shares of 19,764 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT traded down $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $182.45. 307,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.